Dutch Honor Arrival of MH17 Dead

Two planes carrying bodies from Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 landed in the Netherlands on Wednesday as the nation observed a day of mourning. Of the 298 killed, 193 were Dutch nationals. The country's king, queen, and prime minister watched the coffins as they were loaded into herses by soldiers. Hundreds of relatives of victims were also in attendance. Churches around the country rang bells for five minutes before the planes landed. Experts will identify the bodies next.