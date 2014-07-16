Dutch Liable for Srebrenica Deaths

On Wednesday, a Dutch court ruled that the Netherlands is liable for the death of more than 300 men who were taken from a Dutch compound in 1995 during the Bosnian war. The men, who were among the 8,000 Muslim men and boys slaughtered in Srebrenica, had found refuge in the Dutch peacekeeping force’s compound. However, peacekeepers allowed Bosnian Serbs to take the men away, and the court ruled that the peacekeepers were responsible for the subsequent deaths. As a result, the Netherlands was told to compensate the men’s families. However, the Netherlands was not found liable for the thousands of other deaths of those who were killed in the woods near the compound. The Srebrenica massacre was the worst in Europe since World War II.