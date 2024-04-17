Dutch Princess Reportedly Fled to Spain Over Kidnapping Fears
HIGH ALERT
Dutch Princess Amalia was reportedly forced to hightail it to Spain in the midst of her studies at Amsterdam University over threats from an organized crime group. The 20-year-old—who will join her parents in welcoming the Spanish royals during a state visit that starts Wednesday— spent at least a year in the southern European country, trading her dorm for the palace in The Hague. “She can’t live in Amsterdam and she can’t really go outside (the palace)... It has enormous consequences on her life,” Queen Maxima has said. Amalia had been studying politics, psychology, law and economics at Amsterdam University, which she was photographed attending when she first started in Oct. 2022. Amalia’s speedy retreat was reportedly sparked by kidnapping fears after she and Prime Minister Mark Rutte popped up in messages between organized crime groups. While the threat hasn’t been entirely resolved, she’s returned to Amsterdam after unspecified “measures,” public broadcaster NOS reports.