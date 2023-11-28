Dutch Pull ‘Endgame’ From Shelves After ‘Royal Racist’ Named
WHOOPSIE DAISY
Author Omid Scobie accidentally named at least one of the so-called royal racists in the Dutch version of his book Endgame—leading to Dutch publishers pulling the book from store shelves. Purported extracts and translations from the key passage circulating online name the senior royal family member. Publishing house Xander confirmed to The Daily Mail that it had received a last-minute request from the U.S. to put sales of Endgame on hold and were “awaiting further instructions.” Scobie blamed a “translation error” for the passage—but other international editions do not include the name, so it is unclear why and how the Dutch version does. Scobie had originally claimed British libel laws prevented him from naming two people—one a senior royal, and the other a member of the royal household, whose status as a family or staff member is unknown—whose names were written in correspondence between King Charles and Meghan Markle after Meghan and Harry’s bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. Scobie told Dutch chat show RTL Boulevard, “The book is in several languages, and unfortunately I do not speak Dutch. But if there are translation errors, I’m sure the publishers will have it under control. I wrote and edited the English version. There’s never been no version that I've produced that has names in it.”