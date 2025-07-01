Dutch Queen Speaks Out on Moment She Appeared to Mock Trump to His Face

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands has rejected claims that she mocked President Donald Trump while standing right next to him.

The Dutch Queen went viral because of a video showing what many interpreted as her mocking the U.S. president with exaggerated mouth and lip movements immediately after Trump finished speaking while they posed for photos.

Speaking to Dutch news outlet AD, Queen Máxima denied that her expressive face was meant as an unflattering imitation of Trump. “I said ‘thank you’ to someone who had helped,” she explained.

The incident occurred while the Royal couple and Donald Trump were posing for photos on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hauge. Brendan Smialowski - Pool/Getty Images)

The European royal added that it was “a pleasant experience” to meet Trump following the NATO summit held in The Hague. Dutch Crown Princess Amalia, the eldest child of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander, also said it was “really cool” to meet the U.S. president on June 25, Queen Máxima added to AD.

The seemingly innocuous clip of Queen Máxima and Trump sparked speculation across the world. While posing for photos alongside King Willem-Alexander at Paleis Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, Trump smiled and gave a thumbs-up, adding, “That’s the picture we want.”

The King then asked Trump, who stayed at Paleis Huis ten Bosch during his visit, whether he’d slept well, to which Trump replied, “It was great.”

A voice off-camera can then be heard saying, “Thank you all very much,” with Trump also saying, “Thank you very much.”

Queen Máxima immediately turned away from Trump to face the press and appeared to make exaggerated facial movements, which she now insists was merely her saying “thank you” as well.

The Dutch Royal family–Princess Amalia of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Princess Ariane of The Netherlands and Princess Alexia of The Netherlands–pictured at Huis ten Bosch Palace on June 30, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage) Patrick van Katwijk/WireImage

Vani Mehrotra, a deputy news editor at India’s English-language channel CNN News 18, was among those speculating that Queen Máxima was openly mocking Trump with her expressions.

“Did she really do that?” Mehrotra wrote while sharing a clip of the incident on X.

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo also joked that Trump might respond with military force after seeing the clip of the royal seemingly mocking him.