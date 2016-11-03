Duterte Will ‘Consider’ Future U.S. Weapon Purchases

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
The Philippines’ increasingly hostile president, Rodrigo Duterte, said Wednesday that his government would rethink continuing to purchase weapons from the United States, as he has offers on the table from Russia and China. Duterte said in a speech that he has sent his military advisers to both countries to scope out potential offers, adding that he would leave the final decision up to them. “If you want to stick with America, fine,” he said. Duterte has been belligerent toward President Obama and the U.S., which has been critical of his country’s deadly extrajudicial crackdown on drug dealers.