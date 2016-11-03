CHEAT SHEET
    Duterte Will ‘Consider’ Future U.S. Weapon Purchases

    Lean Daval Jr/Reuters

    The Philippines’ increasingly hostile president, Rodrigo Duterte, said Wednesday that his government would rethink continuing to purchase weapons from the United States, as he has offers on the table from Russia and China. Duterte said in a speech that he has sent his military advisers to both countries to scope out potential offers, adding that he would leave the final decision up to them. “If you want to stick with America, fine,” he said. Duterte has been belligerent toward President Obama and the U.S., which has been critical of his country’s deadly extrajudicial crackdown on drug dealers.

