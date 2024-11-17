Dwayne Johnson $250 Million Flick Flops at Box Office in Opening Weekend

Cheat Sheet
1
Trump and Musk Spotted Downing Controversial Drink at UFC Match
SIP UP
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.17.24 3:16PM EST 
Published 11.17.24 3:05PM EST 
Trump and Elon Musk
Chris Unger/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen drinking Prime hydration beverages at a UFC event at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday. The pair, who have been seen frequently together since Trump’s re-election, were sitting cage-side at the UFC event, brightly-colored Prime in hand. The drink, created by celebrities Logan Paul and KSI, has had exponential success since its inception, featured in major sports competitions and in supermarkets across the globe. However, the company has also had a fair share of controversy. Prime Hydration was initially banned in Norway, according to local media. Another product, Prime Energy, was banned in Denmark and recalled in Canada. Even in the United States, the brand’s products have come under fire, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer calling on the FDA to investigate its energy drink. The company has also faced multiple lawsuits. Paul has denied many of the claims against the company as it continues its domination in the highly-competitive beverage market.

Read it at Daily Mail

2
Alec Baldwin Mocked for Unzipped Fly on ‘Saturday Night Live’
ZIP IT
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 11.17.24 2:04PM EST 
Alec Baldwin
NBC/Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin may have sparked laughter—and risked Donald Trump’s fire and fury—with his portrayal of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Saturday’s Saturday Night Live, but that didn’t come without his own mistakes. The actor was ridiculed online after viewers noticed the actor had his fly down during the show’s end-of-episode bow. Some of the online mocking speculated whether the actor was intoxicated, while other armchair quarterbacks yelled at the comedian to gather himself. “Hey @AlecBaldwin learn how to zip your pants!” one fan posted to X. Baldwin spoofed the vaccine-skeptic-turned-cabinet-nominee during Saturday’s Charli XCX-hosted episode, his second appearance on the program this season after he lampooned Fox News' Bret Baier last month.

Read it at X

3
Biden Approves Ukraine’s Use of Long-Range U.S. Missiles to Strike Inside Russia
GO LONG
Sean Craig
Published 11.17.24 3:38PM EST 
A U.S.-made MGM-140 Army tactical missile system (ATACMS).
A U.S.-made MGM-140 Army tactical missile system (ATACMS). John Hamilton/United States Army

President Joe Biden has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use of U.S.-supplied long-range missiles to strike inside Russian territory. Officials told the Washington Post that Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, are likely to be first used against Russian and North Korean forces to defend Ukrainian troops operating in Russia’s western Kursk region. Biden reportedly made the decision, which the New York Times reported divided his advisors, in response to Russia’s unexpected decision to bring North Korean troops to the front, hoping it will deter Pyongyang from sending any more forces. Russia is trying to retake sections of Kursk which were seized and secured by Ukrainian forces in August, with a rush of 50,000 forces, including some 10,000 from North Korea. ATACMS can be fitted with cluster munitions and conventional warheads, with a 190 mile range. The White House is trying to rush some $9 billion in aid to Ukraine before president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January. Trump—who called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order to invade Ukraine “genius” in 2022—has vowed to limit additional support to Kyiv and claims he will end the conflict with Russia, though has offered no details.

Read it at Washington Post

4

Dwayne Johnson $250 Million Flick Flops at Box Office in Opening Weekend

COAL-DESERVING
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 11.17.24 3:35PM EST 
Chris Evans, J. K. Simmons, and Dwayne Johnson.
Christoph Soeder/Picture Alliance via Getty

Amazon MGM’s Red One seems primed to live in the red after the $250 million film opened to $34.1 million this weekend, a dismal showing during a quiet theatrical weekend. The film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans on a quest to rescue a kidnapped Santa Claus, also had a hefty $100 million marketing budget, according to Variety, making any quest toward a profit more a stroll than a sprint. The film still earned millions more than Venom: The Last Dance, which raked in $7.3 million in its third weekend. Theatrical showcases have been few and far between throughout the fall as exhibitioners gear up for the late-autumn tentpoles in Wicked, Gladiator II, and Moana 2, all of which open before the Thanksgiving holiday. “The one-two punch of ‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ are poised to deliver, along with “Moana 2,” one of the biggest Thanksgiving periods in box office history,” senior Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian told Variety. “And it can’t get here soon enough.”

Read it at Variety

5
Famed Iowa Pollster Who Got Election Wrong to Leave Profession
END OF AN ERA
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 11.17.24 9:09AM EST 
Iowa pollster J. Ann Selzer responds to Donald Trump’s attacks during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.
MSNBC

J. Ann Selzer, the famous Iowa pollster whose latest state poll got the 2024 presidential election results wildly wrong, will no longer do election polling. Selzer, 68, wrote in a Des Moines Register column that she would pursue “other ventures and opportunities,” though she didn’t outline what those would look like. Selzer conveniently told the paper she would end her run of election polls before her latest poll showed Kamala Harris beating Donald Trump by three points in the Hawkeye State, writing that she informed the Register earlier this year. (Trump won the state by 14 points.) “Would I have liked to make this announcement after a final poll aligned with Election Day results? Of course,” she wrote. “It’s ironic that it’s just the opposite.” Selzer, whose polling methodology has often been regarded as the “gold standard,” said earlier this month she would be “reviewing data” to learn why her presidential prediction was so long.

Read it at Des Moines Register

6
Calvin Klein Model Charged in NYC Stabbing Death
NO BAIL
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.17.24 12:18PM EST 
Male model Dynus Saxon was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court on Nov. 15, 2024, for a stabbing murder.
Male model Dynus Saxon was arraigned in Bronx Criminal Court on Nov. 15, 2024, for a stabbing murder. Kerry Burke/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A model who worked for Calvin Klein and Levi’s has been accused in the stabbing death of a New York City man, the New York Daily News reported. According to Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark’s office, Dynus Saxon, 20, was arraigned in Bronx criminal court Friday in connection with the Nov. 10 murder of 35-year-old Kadeem Grant. Saxon, who has been featured in publications like Vogue Italia and L’Officiel Baltic, did not speak during the proceedings. Police, however, say Grant was found in his Bronx apartment having been stabbed in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, where a knife was reportedly also recovered. Law enforcement did not disclose any other details or a potential motive. On Nov. 11, one day after the killing, Saxon was arrested. According to prosecutors, he was wearing a large bandage on his right hand to cover an injury they say Saxon sustained while repeatedly stabbing Grant. The model has been charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon. He will be held without bail until his next court date on Dec. 3.

Read it at New York Daily News

7
After His Mike Tyson Victory, Jake Paul Wants to Fight Conor McGregor Next
I DARE YA
Clay Walker
Updated 11.17.24 3:44AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 8:26PM EST 
Jake Paul at a press conference for his fight against Mike Tyson.
Sarah Stier/Getty

On the heels of his unanimous victory against Mike Tyson on Friday night, Jake Paul is already eyeing his next opponent—controversial MMA star Conor McGregor.

“Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t,” Paul shared on X Saturday to his 4.7 million followers.

His X message comes after Paul mentioned the prospect of fighting McGregor in a press conference after his Tyson fight.

“And it’s funny to say Conor McGregor is scared of Jake Paul and will never box him, but it’s the f---ing truth,” Paul told reporters. McGregor has yet to respond to the challenge.

In the wake of his win, critics have called out the social media star-turned-fighter for taking on an opponent so much older than him. For context, Tyson, at 58, is more than 30 years older than Paul, 27.

Paul even admitted after the match that, at a certain point, he took it easy on the veteran boxer. “I wanted to give the fans a show, but I didn’t want to hurt someone that didn’t need to be hurt,” he said.

While Paul is planning future fights, Tyson is reflecting on this one.

“This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time,” Tyson wrote on X Saturday.

“I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won,” he added.

“To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you,” the father of seven concluded.

Tyson, who last fought in an exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, didn’t close the door on returning to the ring once again.

“I don’t know, maybe his brother [Logan],” Tyson said when asked if he’d fight again right after the match.

Despite not coming out victorious, Tyson still walked away from the spectacle with a possible $20 million, according to DraftKings.

Read it at X

8
Latest Picks for Team Trump’s Nomination Circus
YOU’RE HIRED
Clay Walker
Updated 11.17.24 3:47AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 7:10PM EST 
Donald Trump speaking at a conference in November 2024.
Pool/Getty

Donald Trump announced Saturday that he had chosen Chris Wright as the secretary of the Department of Energy under his new administration. Wright, who runs a Colorado fossil fuel company, is a climate change critic. In a statement, Trump said Wright “will be a key leader, driving innovation, cutting red tape, and ushering in a new ‘Golden Age of American Prosperity and Global Peace.’” In addition to Wright’s appointment, Jay Bhattacharya, a physician and Stanford professor known for his controversial stances during the COVID-19 pandemic, might possibly get a new position as head of the NIH under Trump. According to the Washington Post, Bhattacharya’s name is on a list made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s newly appointed overseer of the Department of Health and Human Services. Bhattacharya raised eyebrows back in 2020 when he and fellow professors Martin Sunetra and Gupta Kulldorff published the Great Barrington Declaration, an open letter criticizing strict COVID lockdowns. In the document, the three proposed allowing the least at risk to continue living their lives normally in hopes of eventually creating herd immunity. They called this idea “Focused Protection.” The proposal was met swiftly with backlash from the medical community, which labeled their ideas reckless.

Read it at Washington Post

9
Malcolm X’s Family Sues Feds for ‘Allowing’ His Assassination
GOVERNMENT PLOT?
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.17.24 3:49AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 5:45PM EST 
Daughter of the late killed civil rights leader Malcolm X, Ilyasah Shabazz, speaks alongside attorney Ben Crump and legal team during a news conference to announce a lawsuit against government agencies and the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for the alleged assassination and concealment of evidence surrounding Malcolm X’s murder in New York City
Although Talmadge Hayer confessed to being one Malcolm X’s three assassins, speculation about government awareness of the murder plot has long persisted. Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The family of civil rights leader Malcolm X filed a $100-million federal lawsuit Friday, accusing the FBI, CIA and New York Police Department of allowing his assassination. The wrongful death lawsuit, brought by his daughter Ilyasah Shabazz and other family members, claims the law-enforcement agencies concealed evidence that they had prior knowledge of a plot to kill Malcolm X and did nothing to stop his murder. “We believe that they all conspired to assassinate Malcolm X, one of the greatest thought-leaders of the 20th century,” said Ben Crump, the civil-rights attorney representing the family at a press conference announcing the filing. According to Crump, the civil suit is meant to bring reparations to the family, provide clarity, and answer lingering questions surrounding the assassination nearly six decades later. While Talmadge Hayer, then a member of the Nation of Islam, confessed to being one of Malcolm X’s three assassins, speculation about government awareness of the assassination plot has long persisted. Shabazz was 2 years old when her father was fatally shot on Feb. 21, 1965, as he prepared to speak at New York’s Audubon Ballroom. She was present during the killing, along with her mother and siblings.

Read it at Reuters

10
Christopher Cross Sold Drugs to Fund First Album
SMOKING HOT
Clay Walker
Updated 11.17.24 3:51AM EST 
Published 11.16.24 5:18PM EST 
Christopher Cross during a 2020 concert in Mexico.
Medios y Media/Getty

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross funded his first album in an unorthodox way—he sold weed. People reported that the soft rock musician makes the drug revelation in the new film, Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary.‘ “I financed my original songs by selling weed. I had a very successful weed business, and I bought a tape machine and some consoles and stuff and invested in a studio in Austin,” Cross said in the doc. The album in question was self-titled and was released to much acclaim in December 1979. It snagged him five Grammys at the 1981 awards ceremony and featured one of his most popular songs, “Sailing.” As it turns out it wasn’t just the financing of the album that was unique. According to Cross, he mistakenly sent the album to an assistant at Warner Bros. Records, and not one of the label’s executives. Luckily, this assistant was so impressed he shared it with one of the bigwigs, who loved the record. The film is due for release on HBO later this month, and features other yacht rock legends such as Michael McDonald and Steely Dan.

Read it at People

