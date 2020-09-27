‘Certified Badass’: Dwayne Johnson Endorses Biden, Harris
‘INCREDIBLE CAREER’
Dwayne Johnson, aka the Rock, has publicly endorsed a presidential candidate for the first time, announcing on his YouTube channel that he’ll be casting a vote for Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA). The 48-year-old actor announced his support for the Democratic nominee in a virtual chat with Biden and Harris. “I have been a lucky guy over the years, in my life and my career to have been part of and participated in some real defining moments, and I’ve never publicly endorsed a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate in my life, over my career,” Johnson said. “You guys are both obviously experienced to lead. You’ve done great things. Joe, you’ve had such an incredible career. You’ve led in my opinion, with great compassion, and heart, and drive, but also soul. You and I talked about that in the past and how important soul is,” he added. Johnson then called Harris “smart and tough,” saying she’s a “certified badass.”