Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He and His Family Tested Positive for the Coronavirus
‘STAY POSITIVE’
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson tested positive for the new coronavirus, as did his wife and two daughters, the actor and former wrestler announced on Instagram on Wednesday. He said in a video, “My wife Lauren, as well as my two baby girls, and myself have tested positive for COVID-19. I can tell you this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve ever had to endure as a family and for me personally too...Testing positive is different than recovering from nasty injuries, getting evicted, or being broke, which I have been a few times.” The family received their results roughly three weeks ago and have since recovered, suffering relatively minor symptoms. He advised his followers to kept strict rules about guests in their homes, as he himself would begin doing, and to “wear your mask. It’s the responsible thing to do.” He believes family friends, unaware of their infections, brought the new coronavirus to his house.