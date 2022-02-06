Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pulls Support From Joe Rogan After N-Word Clips Surface

A compilation of video clips featuring controversial podcaster Joe Rogan using the N-word has made Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rescind his previous support of Rogan and his podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Until Rogan’s racist comments surfaced, Johnson was one of the only mainstream figures to show Rogan support amid an exodus of artists from Spotify in protest of Rogan’s spread of COVID-19 misinformation.

Last week, Johnson commented on an Instagram video of Rogan addressing the controversy around his podcast, writing, “Great stuff here, brother. Perfectly articulated.” He even added that he looked forward to “breaking out the tequila” with Rogan and appearing on his podcast.

Johnson retracted his support of Rogan after singer India Arie shared several clips of Rogan using the N-word on his podcast, as well as one clip comparing predominantly Black neighborhoods to the “Planet of the Apes.” In a tweet responding to Don Winslow, Johnson wrote: “I was not aware of his N-word use before my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me.”