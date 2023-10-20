CHEAT SHEET
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Wax Figure Has Everyone Asking 'WTF?'
The Grévin Museum in Paris this week unveiled its new wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to little fanfare and plenty of derision. Fans quickly suggested that the artist may want to go back to the drawing board after creating a figure that looked less like Johnson and more like his Fast and Furious co-star Vin Diesel, or Mr. Clean. “That’s Vin ‘The Rock’ Diesel,” one fan quipped. Diesel and Johnson’s years-long beef ended this summer, with the latter announcing the former’s return to the Fast and Furious saga. “The Rock” himself has yet to comment on his wax doppelgänger.