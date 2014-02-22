‘DWTS’ Co-Host Leaves

CHEAT SHEET
Talk about a surprise elimination. Dancing With the Stars co-host Brooke Burke-Charvet will not return to the show when it premieres on March 17. She tweeted: “Weird day…Shocking pre-season elimination #DWTS…ME. @Tom_Bergeron didn’t even read my name.” In a statement to E! Online, Burke-Charvet, 42, said, “I’ve always been one to embrace change and looking forward to pursuing opportunities I previously wasn’t able to entertain because of contractual obligations to the show.” Burke-Charvet was the seventh season’s winner along with her dancing partner Derek Hough. The show is also replacing bandleader Harold Wheeler and his 28 musicians.