Dwyane Wade Fumes at Ex-Wife’s Attempt to Block Trans Daughter’s Name Change

Dwyane Wade publicly responded Thursday to his ex-wife’s claim that the former NBA champ is exploiting their 15-year-old daughter Zaya’s petition to legally change her gender and name.

Zaya’s mother, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, objected to the swap under the pretense that Wade was rushing Zaya so he could cash in on prospective marketing opportunities and contracts, including one with Disney.

“While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” Wade fumed in a post on social media on Thursday, adding that the accusations had “hurt our children.”

Wade claimed that a similar PR incident over a decade ago by his ex-wife resulted in an exhaustive lawsuit, ending with the former Miami Heat all-star gaining sole custody of their two children, Zaire and Zaya.

“This report came out while Zaya was in class,” Wade continued in his post Thursday. “This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her.”

Zaya came out as trans at the age of 12 and has since developed a modeling career and reputation as an LGBT activist.

“I’ve given her the opportunity to reach out to Zaya’s teachers, doctors and therapist over the years and even meet her friends, so she could get her own understanding of our child’s needs for her LIFE!,” Wade wrote of his ex-wife. “She won’t do it!”

The couple’s hearing over Zaya’s legal change is scheduled for Dec. 12.