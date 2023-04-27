Dwyane Wade Moved His Family Out of Florida Over Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws
BRINGING HEAT
Retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade said his family no longer feels “accepted” in Florida due to the state’s new anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Wade, a father to a transgender daughter, said it’s one of the reasons he moved his family out of Florida in 2019. “That’s another reason why I don’t live in this state. A lot of people don’t know that,” Wade told sportscaster Rachel Nichols in response to a question about Florida lawmakers’ push for restrictive LGBTQ+ policies. “I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions.” Last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which prohibits classroom discussion on gender identity and sexual orientation from kindergarten to third grade. The law was expanded to include all grades earlier this month. “You know, obviously, the taxes is great,” Wade said. “Having Wade County is great. But my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there. And, so that’s one of the reasons why I don’t live there.”