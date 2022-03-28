Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Is Officially the Law
‘CRITICAL DECISIONS’
Surrounded by school children, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law Monday. Known officially as the “Parental Rights in Education” bill, it bans kindergarten through third grade educators from addressing topics of sexual orientation or gender identity. Once the bill goes into effect on July 1, parents will be empowered to sue if teachers do so. As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, the measure will also ban schools from withholding “critical decisions” that pertain to “a student’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being” from parents. Some critics of the bill—which include LGBTQ advocates, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and the White House—fear that the bill will lead to school administrators outing gay or transgender students.