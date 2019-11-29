CHEAT SHEET
Dying Man Gets Sneak Peek of New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
THE FORCE IS WITH HIM
Read it at NBC News
The final installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy doesn’t open until Dec. 20, but a dying British man got to see the flick from his hospice bed on Friday, NBC News reported. After a social media campaign, a Disney employee arrived at the health facility with a hard drive containing the final cut of The Rise of Skywalker and a large iPod. The super-fan patient, his wife, two young sons, and two brothers signed non-disclosure agreements and got to watch. “It is a bittersweet, of course,” Rowans Hospice Chief Executive Ruth White told NBC. “People were smiling and everyone was so happy. But there’s also tears in our eyes, too, because of the poignancy of the situation.”