Dylan Mulvaney Is in Auditions For Revival of Broadway Show ‘Cabaret’: Report
SECOND ACT
The popular TikToker Dylan Mulvaney has been invited to audition for the revival of the once-popular Broadway show Cabaret, Page Six reported Wednesday, citing a source. Mulvaney is reportedly vying for the lead female role in the play, which has won seven Olivier Awards in London and will soon be occupying the August Wilson Theater in Manhattan. Mulvaney has a background in theatre, receiving her bachelors in musical theater and appearing on the national tour for the Book of Mormon. It’s a positive step for Mulvaney as she continues to be embroiled the in the conservative culture-war controversy stemming from a paid advertisement she did with Bud Light. Mulvaney claims Bud Light dumped her after the fiasco, ignoring her pleas as she dealt with scores of anti-trans hate messages and threats—all because she promoted a customized Bud Light beer can emblazoned with her face that the company provided.