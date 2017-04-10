Dylann Roof Pleads Guilty to State Murder Charges

CHEAT SHEET
Dylann Roof, the 23-year-old convicted in the fatal June 2015 shooting of black churchgoers, pleaded guilty on Monday to state murder charges, avoiding a second death sentence and another trial. Roof, an avowed white supremacist who was sentenced to death after being convicted on 33 federal charges including hate crimes, will soon be transferred to a Bureau of Prisons facility where he will await execution, the Associated Press reports. Roof killed the nine worshippers during a bible study while their eyes were closed in prayer. During his closing argument at the first trial, Roof had no remorse, telling jurors he felt like he “had to do it.”