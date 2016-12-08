Dylann Roof’s Mom Had Heart Attack at Trial

CHEAT SHEET
Dylann Roof’s lawyer alleged in court documents Thursday that the suspected Charleston shooter’s mother suffered a heart attack after prosecutors described in court his process of killing nine black church members. She reportedly collapsed and said “I’m sorry,” on Wednesday as Roof’s death-penalty trial began. Roof’s attorney is trying to argue for a mistrial based on the episode and the mother’s condition is unknown. U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel denied the request.