Take Up to $300 Off Dyson Best-Sellers During Cyber Week
CYBER MONDAY 2022
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Holliday season or not, Dyson products are always hot ticket items—take the perpetually sold-out (and Internet-famous) AirWrap Complete Hair Tool or their next-level Cordless V8 Vacuum for pets (both of which are among Dyson’s best-selling products). From household appliances to high-tech hair styling tools, the brand excels in virtually every category it dips into. Dyson’s Cyber week sale is officially live and is brimming with never-before-seen deals.
Dyson is offering shoppers deals that you won’t see at any other time of the year. To stay updated, log on and head to Dyson’s deal page here. You’ll find coveted items like the V8 Animal Vacuum and the Cool Autoreact Purifier marked down up to $150. The deals page also has limited-edition bundles that help you save, including the gift edition Airwrap styler Complete set—a complimentary gift worth $125. This is Dyson’s biggest sale of the year, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or looking for the perfect gift, Dyson’s Cyber Week sale is not one to sit out on.
Dyson Cyber Week Sale
Up to $300 Off
Free Shipping | Free Returns
