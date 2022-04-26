Raise your hand if you hate allergy season. Okay, now put your hand down because you have officially passed the test of being a normal person. Well, it’s that time of year again, folks. We have officially arrived at the season where you start to wonder if you should live in a plastic bubble because pollen is actively trying to murder you.

Sometimes it feels like you can’t escape the yellow dust of death because you’ll still be sneezing in your home long after sealing off the door behind you. And with air quality seemingly getting worse every year that passes, it’s hard to breathe easy, even in your own home. Well, I’ve found the epinephrine shot of air purifiers—the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 purifying fan.

With recent years teaching many of us about how important it is to have clean air, this machine will give you the assurance that every breath you take is a cleaner one. Dyson’s air purifying machine automatically senses and removes pollutants in the air from pets, flowers, sprays, stoves, and even formaldehyde. Yes, that stuff that they embalm bodies in. Formaldehyde can be found in the air from natural processes like forest fires or man-made causes like industrial emissions, incineration, and fuel combustion. The Dyson TP09 will make sure you are breathing in as little of that nasty stuff as possible.

This is one of Dyson’s most advanced filtration systems because it combines a precise, solid-state formaldehyde sensor with a powerful catalytic filter that actively captures and destroys formaldehyde in the air. This is all in addition to its activated carbon HEPA filter that removes gasses and odors and delivers 50 percent cleaner air without you having to even think about it. Allergy season will no longer be your worst nightmare with this smart device in your home.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.