Level Up Your Home With Our Favorite Dyson Products

There’s one common complaint you may hear with Dyson products: They are expensive. While true, they are also incredible. A Dyson vacuum will make your home that much cleaner, and a fan, well, that much cooler. If you’re looking for a Dyson product, we’ve rounded up our tried and true favorites.

Dyson V11 Scouted Contributor John Brandon says the V11 solves every problem he has with stick vacuums regularly. This one is extremely powerful, has a longer than average battery life, and has an auto mode that senses how much power it has to use in order to adequately clean. John writes it was a smart purchase because “I know the V11 will last. It’s not destined to be a basement relic.” Buy at Amazon $ 594 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson Pure Cool Me Fan Scouted Contributor Rachel Krantz says this fan will make quick work of your stuffiest, stalest room. This isn’t just a fan, it’s an air purifier, too. It’s small and mighty, can rotate 70 degrees, and allows you to project air precisely where you want it. For Rachel, it’s a white noise machine, air purifier, and AC unit all-in-one. Buy at Amazon $ 550 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dyson Pure Humidifier + Cool Every season it felt like I was pulling a new appliance out of the drawer. But not since I got this 3-in-1 machine. Not only is it a great fan, but it’s a humidifier and air purifier, too. You would think that it might not be the best fan, or best humidifier, or best air purifier, but it happens to be the best of all three I’ve tried, making this a no-brainer. Buy at Dyson $ 800 Buy at Best Buy $ 800

Dyson Lightcycle Scouted Contributor John Brandon says this light is so good, it made him want to read books and magazines more than usual. Not only is the light incredibly bright, but “the Lightcycle will adjust its brightness and color temperature to match the daylight in your specific area.” You can adjust it manually too of course. John loves the motion sensor, too, so the light is always ready, right when he needs it. Buy at Dyson $ 600 Buy at Nordstrom $ 600

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas says this hair straightener does all the work for you. She writes, “The plates on the Dyson Corrale are flexible, allowing them to contour to the shape of the hair so you don’t need to go over the same strand of hair a million times just to get it straight.” Plus, it heats up extremely quickly, and you can even get a nice, natural wave with it. Buy at Dyson $ 499

