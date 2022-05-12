Clear the Air With a Dyson Air Purifier for $120 Off

With allergy season in full swing, trying to keep pollen and airborne dust particles out of the home is a major priority. This is especially important at night when all the dust and pollen can keep you from getting a good night’s sleep all season long. Now, your solution to this could be to essentially seal yourself and your room off from any outside air, or, get an air purifier for your home. One of the best air purifiers you can get right now is the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower.

Right now, the infamous air purifier is on sale for $120 off, making the device just $400 instead of $520. The Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower is designed with a second-generation filter that captures ultrafine particles including pollen and pet dander to keep your home air clean during shedding or allergy season. The air purifier also has a cooling feature to blow cool air during warmer months and room temperature air during cooler months so you can always have it on. You can connect the device to the Dyson Link App for even more control and information.

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower Buy at Dyson $ 400 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.