    1

    E-Cig Use Triples For Young Americans

    VAPERS

    Andrew Burton/Getty

    New data reveals that electronic cigarette use continues to grow among young people in the U.S. while traditional cigarette use fell to a record low last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Among high-school students, e-cigarette use soared from 4.5 percent in 2013 to 13.4 percent in 2014 while cigarette use over the same period dropped from 12.7 percent to 9.2 percent, the largest year-over-year decline in more than a decade. The CDC also found that tobacco use overall among high-school students increased from 22.9 percent to 24.6 percent.

