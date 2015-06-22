E. Coli Prompts Water Bottle Recall

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
The Niagara Bottling company is recalling its products due to a possible E. coli contamination. The company has urged people to boil water purchased from them or avoid consuming it at all. One of the company's spring sources may contain human or animal waste which led to the contamination. Niagara will be recalling all of its products produced in facilities in Hamburg and Allentown, Pennsylvania made between June 10 and June 18. The contamination covers 14 of the company's brands.