E. Jean Carroll Trolls Trump as His Appeal Fails in $5M Sexual Abuse and Defamation Case

E. Jean Carroll brutally trolled President Donald Trump for losing his appeal after being found liable for sexually abusing and defaming the advice columnist in a department store dressing room in the mid-’90s.

A jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation in May 2023, ordering him to pay Carroll $5 million, and another jury ordered him to pay another $83.3 million in a separate defamation case last year. Trump denied the allegations, saying Carroll is “not my type”—and announced appeals in both cases.

However, his appeal for the 2023 charges has fallen on deaf ears. On Thursday, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in New York announced that the original decision would remain in effect.

The president now has 90 days to ask the Supreme Court to consider his appeal. This will be the final instalment in the saga, and will be the deciding factor in whether Trump has to fork out $5 million to the author.

Carroll responded to the news that Trump’s appeal was blocked by sharing a screenshot of CNBC’s coverage of the matter on X. She wrote the date and added: “So long, Old Man! The United States Court of Appeals, 2nd Circuit, bids thee farewell.”

A federal jury in 2023 found Trump liable for sexual abuse against Carroll, an advice columnist. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

A spokesperson for Trump, in a statement given to CNBC, blamed the failure on “political weaponization of our justice system,” and said that the “Democrat-funded Carroll Hoaxes” should have been handled by his attorney general, Pam Bondi.

“The American People are supporting President Trump in historic numbers, and they demand an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and a swift dismissal of all of the Witch Hunts, including the Democrat-funded Carroll Hoaxes, the defense of which the Attorney General has determined is legally required to be taken over by the Department of Justice because Carroll based her false claims on the President’s official acts, including statements from the White House,” the statement read.

“President Trump will keep winning against Liberal Lawfare, as he is focusing on his mission to Make America Great Again.”

E. Jean Carroll said she'll give away any Trump winnings "to p*** him off." CNN

Earlier this month, Trump suffered another blow in the lower courts when the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Manhattan declined to reconsider its Dec. 30 ruling, which affirmed that he was responsible for both the sexual assault and the resulting defamation.