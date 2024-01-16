Jason Kelce Tells Teammates He’s Retiring After Playoff Loss: Report
‘LEGEND’
Jason Kelce, the longtime NFL star and brother to Travis Kelce, has told teammates he plans on retiring after his Philadelphia Eagles crashed out of the playoffs Monday night, ESPN reported, citing sources. Kelce, 36, has floated the possibility of retiring previously, but ESPN’s sources reportedly said “this time it will happen.” The veteran lineman, who’s poised to join the NFL Hall of Fame after 13 seasons with the Eagles that included a 2018 Super Bowl win, is out of contract after this year. After appearing emotional as he left the field in Tampa, where the Eagles were thumped 32-9 by the Buccaneers, Kelce refused to talk to reporters, saying only, “No, guys, not today.” Jalen Hurts, Kelce’s QB since 2020, said his teammate is a “legend” in Philadelphia and the NFL. “Every year since I’ve been here, it’s been, ‘Are you going to come back?’” Hurts said, suggesting that this may finally be it for Kelce. “He’ll forever have a special place in my heart.”