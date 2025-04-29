Eagles Player Shoots His Shot With Ivanka After Trump Visit

A Philadelphia Eagles player tried to shoot his shot with President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter after his team’s visit to the White House.

The White House hosted the 2025 Super Bowl Champions Monday to celebrate their victory, with a surprise appearance from Ivanka Trump.

This was the first time Ivanka was spotted at the White House since her father was sworn into office.

During her rare visit, she managed to catch the eye of Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks, who expressed his admiration for her on X, writing: “Donald trump daughter is beautiful damn.”

Donald trump daughter is beautiful damn — Eli (@eliasricks) April 28, 2025

He went on to share another post that read: “After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type.”

After seeing her in person Ivanka is exactly my type — Eli (@eliasricks) April 28, 2025

Ricks also reposted photos another user shared photos of Ivanka taken at the event.

Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner wasn’t present Monday, but the president’s daughter was photographed with two of her three children, Arabella and Theodore Kushner.

She posted a video on X of Theodore playing catch with Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, writing: “Celebrating with champions at the White House today! Congratulations to the @Eagles on an amazing season and Super Bowl win !”

She added: “My highlight of the day? Theo challenging @saquon to a race in the Rose Garden after my father wisely demurred ! Thanks Saquon for being such a great sport !”

Celebrating with champions at the White House today! 🏅🎉 Congratulations to the @Eagles on an amazing season and Super Bowl win !



My highlight of the day? Theo challenging @saquon to a race in the Rose Garden after my father wisely demurred ! 😂 Thanks Saquon for being such a… pic.twitter.com/dynSa4PTPx — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 28, 2025

At the end of the video were photos of Barkley, Trump, Ivanka, and her children in the Oval Office with Trump sporting a white “Make America Great Again” hat.

Ivanka and her husband Jared also took photos with the Eagles running back at the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit in February.

Trump previously snubbed the Eagles in 2018 when he refused to invite them to the White House after their first Super Bowl win.

He had falsely claimed that they took a knee during the national anthem.

But Barkley was spotted golfing with Trump at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey Sunday, one day before his team’s White House visit.

He defended his outing with the president on X, saying how “some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand.”

He added that he “just golfed with Obama not too long ago,” asking people to “get out my mentions with all this politics.”

lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT. Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my… — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) April 28, 2025

Ricks showed his support for Barkley by reposting his comments.

Prior to the event, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie clarified that although the White House celebration was a “time-honored tradition,” it was also completely “optional.”

Although Barkley and Ricks both showed up on Monday, dozens of other players, including 2025 Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts, did not attend.

The quarterback awkwardly dodged a question about whether or not he was planning to visit the White House at the Time100 gala Friday, simply responding “Umm…” before walking away.

According to the White House Correspondent for NBC News, Yamiche Alcindor, a White House official said that Hurts and other players not in attendance had “scheduling conflicts.”

But social media users weren’t convinced, one jokingly replying: “Sorry, I couldn’t make it to the White House; I had an appointment with my dignity.”