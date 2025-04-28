Ivanka Trump made her first appearance Monday at the White House since her father was sworn into office.

She was there to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2025 Super Bowl win.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter was spotted walking through the Rose Garden with two of her three children, Arabella and Theodore Kushner, to celebrate the Eagles’ victory.

Trump and his daughter, Ivanka at the White House! Family first always 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/elwCSfOUOI — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) April 28, 2025

The first daughter has been a scarce presence throughout his second term, and hasn’t returned to Washington since his inauguration in January, when she showed up for his swearing-in ceremony.

“Congratulations to my father on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States!” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m proud of his determination, resilience and commitment to our country. This moment is both historic and humbling.”

Ivanka was notably absent at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll last week.

She instead chose to spend time with the her husband’s family in Costa Rica. Ivanka shared photos of her trip with the Kushners on X, saying how “grateful doesn’t begin to cover” her time there.

The post read: “Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words.”

Grateful doesn’t begin to cover it.



Spending Passover and Easter week surrounded by the raw beauty of Costa Rica was a gift beyond words. Time slowed. We surfed under golden skies, zipped through the jungle canopy, leapt into cool waterfalls, read until the sun dipped low, and… pic.twitter.com/nVzbINEd5J — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 23, 2025

This marks a stark contrast to Trump’s first term, when Ivanka served as one of her father’s top advisers.

In January, she told Skinny Confidential’s Him & Her Show podcast that she would not return to the “very dark, negative business” of politics.

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable,” she told the hosts.

The lead-up to the Eagles’ White House visit this week was filled with some tension. Trump snubbed the team after their previous Super Bowl win in 2018.

He denied them a visit to the White House after falsely claiming that the team took a knee during the national anthem.

But star Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was spotted golfing with Trump on Sunday. The pair were later photographed while surrounded by “Make America Great Again” hats at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Barkley also snapped photos with Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner at the JP Morgan Tech 100 summit in February.