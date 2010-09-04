Earl Exits U.S. for Canada

CHEAT SHEET
Hurricane Earl—which has now been downgraded to a tropical storm—has left the U.S. for Canada after an unexpectedly wimpy assault on the Eastern Seaboard. By the time Earl hit Cape Cod, it was weaker than a typical nor'easter. Massachusetts residents suffered a few hundred power outages and a little flooding. The dozen people who spent the night at a Red Cross shelter in Yarmouth found the storm a bit anticlimatic. North Carolina's Outer Banks experienced some power outages, but only a bit of damage and no injuries. Early Saturday morning, the storm hit Nova Scotia, bringing down a few power lines and trees.