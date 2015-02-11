Early ‘House of Cards’ Release Pulled

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Mashable
Netflix pulled season three of its hit series House of Cards almost immediately after it posted it two weeks early on Wednesday. The season wasn't set to premiere until February 27, but episodes were posted for a few minutes minutes. Netflix reportedly sent error messages to those who tried to play the series after it had been pulled. In keeping with the deliciously mysterious tone of the series, the House of Cards accounted tweeted, "This is Washington. There's always a leak. All 13 episodes will launch February 27." According to a Mashable staffer, the opening scene featured Frank Underwood peeing on the grave of someone named Calvin Underwood.