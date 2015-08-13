Earth Hits Production Limit for 2015

CHEAT SHEET
Thursday marks Earth Overshoot Day when the total consumption of humans outreaches the ability of the planet's ability to make those resources for the year. This date has come earlier every year since 1970 when it was December 23. The Global Footprint Network says that the day does not denote a complete exhaustion of the year's resources but rather a dipping into the earth's savings bank. Dr. Mathis Wackernagel, part of the network, says the "metabolism of the Earth" is accelerating too fast but he's encouraged by the efforts of countries to reduce their consumption.