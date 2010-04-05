Earthquake Hits Border Hardest

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles and San Diego were fortunate to escape Sunday’s 7.2 earthquake without much damage; Calexico, the California city right along the Mexican border, was not so lucky. It took more damage than any other American city, with old buildings from the 1930s and 1940s taking damage. "Buildings are tipped up. Cars are smashed. It's horrible. Everyone is running,” said one eyewitness. Things were even worse in its twin Mexican border city, Mexicali, where both of the earthquake’s reported deaths occurred.