Churches and High End Hotels Targeted in Deadly Sri Lanka Blasts

Nearly 200 people have been killed and more than 560 reported injured after a series of coordinated bomb blasts struck hotels and churches in multiple cities in Sri Lanka on Easter morning, according to the Associated Press. At least two of the attacks were carried out by suicide bombers. The coordinated bombs struck crowded venues in Negombo, Batticalo and the capital city of Colombo. Multiple locations were targeted, including three high-end hotels and three churches during Easter Sunday celebrations. Sri Lankan parliamentarian Harsha de Silva live-tweeted from the scene of one blast. “Horrible scenes, I saw many body parts strewn all over,” he tweeted. “Rescue operations underway. Please stay calm and indoors. Many casualties including foreigners.” An emergency cabinet meeting including all military forces and the prime minister met to coordinate security efforts. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the deadly blasts.