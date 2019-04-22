HOPPING MAD

Easter Bunny Throws Punches in Orlando Brawl

Victoria Albert

After a man and a woman began fighting on the streets of Orlando, an unlikely character joined their brawl: the Easter Bunny. Video footage posted to Instagram shows a woman dragging and punching a man who had reportedly bumped into her on the sidewalk. A person dressed in a full Easter Bunny costume then runs up and pulls the man away, only to start punching him in the head. A bystander and police officer then broke up the brawl. It’s not clear if anyone was arrested, or why the bunny decided to join the fray.

