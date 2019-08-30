CHEAT SHEET
OUT OF CONTROL
Death Toll From DR Congo Ebola Outbreak Climbs Over 2,000
Over 2,000 people have died from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to new government figures. It's the second worst outbreak of the disease on record—the largest was the devastating epidemic in West Africa between 2014 to 2016 which killed more than 11,000 people. Meanwhile the DR Congo's neighboring country of Uganda confirmed that a nine-year-old girl with Ebola who had crossed the border has died, but that she was isolated in an Ebola treatment unit. The World Health Organization has called the Ebola outbreak one of the world's “most complex humanitarian crises” and a “public health emergency of international concern.”