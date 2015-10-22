‘Ebola Nurse’ to Sue New Jersey State

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NJ.com
Kaci Hickox, the woman best known as "Ebola Nurse," plans to sue New Jersey for the 2014 incident in which she was forcibly quarantined after arriving at Newark Airport with a slight fever following a volunteer trip to Ebola-plagued Sierra Leone. Although the fever passed and she was found to not have the deadly Ebola virus, she was held for an additional two days, leading to a widely-publicized battle with Gov. Chris Christie and state health officials.