Ebola Spreads in Uganda

The president of Uganda said in a special broadcast that 14 people have died from the Ebola outbreak that started in the western part of the country three weeks ago, including one in the capital of Kampala. Yoweri Museveni said to avoid physical contact, because that’s how the disease, which has a mortality rate as high as 90 percent, spreads, and that friends and relatives of deceased victims shouldn’t bury them before calling health workers. Uganda is all too familiar with Ebola outbreaks, having seen three major ones in the last dozen years. In a 2000 outbreak, about half of the 425 Ugandans who were infected died.