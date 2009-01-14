CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    Desperate Times

    Economic Outlook Brutal

    Richard Drew / AP Photo

    Consumers are retreating even further after a devastating holiday season for retailers, the Federal Reserve revealed Wednesday in its new beige book of economic outlooks for the new year. "Overall economic activity continued to weaken across almost all of the Federal Reserve's districts," the report says. To compensate, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has indicated that key interest rates will remain at record-low levels for the foreseeable future.

    Read it at Associated Press