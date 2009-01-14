Economic Outlook Brutal

CHEAT SHEET
Consumers are retreating even further after a devastating holiday season for retailers, the Federal Reserve revealed Wednesday in its new beige book of economic outlooks for the new year. "Overall economic activity continued to weaken across almost all of the Federal Reserve's districts," the report says. To compensate, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has indicated that key interest rates will remain at record-low levels for the foreseeable future.