Ecuadorian President Denies Asylum Report

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will be granted asylum by Ecuador's president Rafael Correa, government officials from the country told The Guardian. Amid the report, Ecuador's president is denying that he has decided to grant Assange refuge. "Rumors about asylum for Assange are false," President Correa tweeted late Tuesday. The Wikileaks founder has been at Ecuador's London embassy since June 19, when he officially requested political asylum in order to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he is wanted on allegations of sexual misconduct.