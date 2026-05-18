MAGA Candidate Melts Down as Right-Wing Outlet Turns on Him

The president’s handpicked candidate to replace Rep. Thomas Massie isn’t feeling the love from all corners of the MAGAverse.

Navy SEAL and farmer Ed Gallrein raged at conservative outlet The Daily Caller on Thursday after it published an article calling his military record into question, a day ahead of his faceoff with Massie in the most expensive primary in American history.

“This lie-filled story is nothing but a desperate attempt by Thomas Massie and his allies to smear the good name of a heavily-decorated Navy SEAL who served this country admirably for three decades,” a statement from the Kentucky hopeful’s campaign team said.

Ed Gallrein was handpicked by Trump to go against his foe. JIM WATSON/Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images

“He has had 14 years to make the case to the people of this district, and this last-minute hack job is proof that he has failed. Massie has stabbed Republicans in the back, obstructed the Trump America First agenda, and sided with The Squad and other radical leftists against the GOP. He deserves to lose this Republican primary.”

The outlet reported that court records from Gallrein’s heated divorce reveal he has three Bronze Stars. Gallrein, however, has claimed on the campaign trail that he received four Bronze Stars.

A host of other records—including local news articles, documents from his state senate campaign, and even his own LinkedIn profile—reportedly depict Gallrein as having three Bronze Stars. His December 2025 campaign ad, however, states that he was awarded four.

Additionally, the Caller drew attention to the turmoil surrounding Gallrein’s second marriage. The failed state senate candidate reportedly filed for divorce just a month after losing the 2024 race and abruptly cut off his spouse financially while telling her to “get out of his house,” according to filings obtained by the Caller.

The Daily Beast reached out to Gallrein’s representatives for comment. His campaign also told the Caller: “Ed Gallrein served America with bravery, honor, and distinction. He will stand with Republicans and President Trump, which is why he’s going to be the next Congressman from Kentucky’s 4th District.”

The president, 79, has fully backed Gallrein ahead of his faceoff with Trump foe Massie on Tuesday. In an unprecedented move, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth made a campaign appearance for Gallrein on Monday, though he insisted he was doing so in his personal capacity.

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie is one of Trump's final dissenters in the GOP. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images