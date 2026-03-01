GOP Rep Exposes Real Reason for Trump’s War

Donald Trump’s Republican foe believes the president’s military operation in Iran has ulterior motives.

Rep. Thomas Massie issued a pointed reminder on Sunday that war won’t distract him from his push to force the Department of Justice to release all documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

“PSA: Bombing a country on the other side of the globe won’t make the Epstein files go away, any more than the Dow going above 50,000 will,” the Kentucky libertarian wrote on X.

Rep. Thomas Massie vowed he won't be distracted from Jeffrey Epstein. Screenshot/X/X

Massie is one of several Trump critics who have accused the president of staging foreign policy crises and other White House controversies to deflect scrutiny from his historic relationship with Epstein, particularly as new Justice Department documents related to the late sex trafficker’s crimes are released.

In January, critics also alleged that the administration’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro served as a temporary reprieve from bipartisan pressure surrounding Trump’s ties to Epstein, who once described himself as Trump’s “closest friend.”

Massie and his Democratic ally, Rep. Ro Khanna, spearheaded the Epstein Files Transparency Act—which Trump begrudgingly signed into law—directing the Department of Justice to release all files connected to Epstein, who died in 2019, by Dec. 19, 2025.

The DOJ has released more than 3 million files related to Epstein, though another 3 million remain withheld for various reasons.

Massie and his Democrat ally Ro Khanna have emerged as fierce opposition to Trump, especially amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Massie has also been a thorn in Trump’s side ahead of the president’s military action in Iran.

“Congress must vote on war according to our Constitution,” the congressman wrote on X on Feb. 19. He said he and Khanna “will be forcing that vote to happen in the House as soon as possible. I will vote to put America first which means voting against more war in the Middle East.”

Trump launched his war from a hastily constructed space in Mar-a-Lago with (left) John Ratcliffe, the Director of the CIA, (fourth from right) Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, and (second from right), Dan Scavino, his golf caddy turned aide. White House / X

Massie and Khanna are expected to bring forward a vote next week aimed at curbing Trump’s military action without congressional approval.

That effort did not deter the president’s major attack Saturday morning, which reportedly included a direct hit on the Shajareye Tayabeh girls’ school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, killing at least 43 students and wounding 63 others, according to the Iranian state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency.

Early Saturday morning, Massie again took to X to voice his disapproval.

Thomas Massie's X post included credible reporting about the attack from the Associated Press. Screenshot/X /X

“Acts of war unauthorized by Congress,” Massie wrote in an X post, linking an Associated Press article titled “U.S. and Israel launch a major attack on Iran, and Trump urges Iranians to take over.”

In a separate post, he slammed Trump’s military action as the opposite of “America First.”

“I am opposed to this War,” he wrote in a post viewed 4.2 million times at the time of publication. “This is not ‘America First.’”

Trump announced the strike on Iran sans tie and wearing a Trucker hat in the early hours of Saturday morning. US President Trump Via Truth Social/Anadolu via Getty Images

Massie continued: “When Congress reconvenes, I will work with [Rho Khanna] to force a Congressional vote on war with Iran. The Constitution requires a vote, and your Representative needs to be on record as opposing or supporting this war.”

The president has repeatedly referred to Massie as a “loser” and a “moron” and is backing his primary opponent, Ed Gallrein, in the race for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.