MAGA Goon Melts Down at Rep for Stealing Trump’s War Thunder

Donald Trump’s most diehard loyalist is fuming that the president’s surprise military operation in Iran was first revealed by his Republican foe, Rep. Thomas Massie.

Laura Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist often dubbed the “Trump whisperer,” pointed out that the Kentucky congressman’s X post condemning the president’s decision to start a new war with Iran went live at 2:00 a.m. Saturday—an hour before Trump announced the strikes himself in a video posted to Truth Social.

“Acts of war unauthorized by Congress,” Massie wrote in an X post, linking an Associated Press article titled “U.S. and Israel launch a major attack on Iran, and Trump urges Iranians to take over.”

Thomas Massie's X post included credible reporting about the attack from the Associated Press. Screenshot/X /X

Massie continued: “The U.S. is attacking Iran according to AP,” in the post, which had been viewed 3.8 million times as of publication.

Charles Downs, a correspondent for Loomer’s far-right media company, then replied: “At 2:00 AM, Thomas Massie was already posting attacks on American strikes in Iran, one full hour before they were officially announced. What a coincidence.”

Downs’s comments came despite the attack already circulating widely on social media and in numerous credible media reports ahead of the president’s address.

One of Loomer's henchmen was the first to turn attention towards Massie. Screenshot/X/Screenshot/X

He continued, “Hopefully nobody is leaking classified military operations to Massie, because leaking to crazy members of Congress is a serious crime!”

That was when 32-year-old Loomer chimed in, calling for a federal investigation into Massie.

Laura Loomer called for Trump foe Thomas Massie to be investigated after he announced Donald Trump's surprise war with Iran before Trump did. Screenshot/X /X

“Thomas Massie needs to be investigated,” she wrote. “Who is leaking to Massie? Leaking classified information is a serious crime.”

Loomer’s unwavering loyalty to the 79-year-old president has reportedly earned her significant influence with Trump.

Laura Loomer's devotion to Trump has earned his admiration. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

For weeks, Massie has cautioned the president against attacking Iran without congressional approval, leading up to the U.S. and Israel’s combined attacks across Iran on Saturday morning.

“Congress must vote on war according to our Constitution,” Massie wrote on X on Feb. 19, as Trump teased conflict in the region for months.

“[Rep. Ro Khanna] and I will be forcing that vote to happen in the House as soon as possible,” Massie continued. “I will vote to put America first which means voting against more war in the Middle East.”

Massie and his Democrat ally Ro Khanna have emerged as fierce opposition to Trump, especially amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Massie and his Democratic ally, Khanna, are expected to bring forward a vote next week that would curb Trump’s military action without congressional approval.

But that didn’t hinder the president’s major attack Saturday morning, which also included a direct hit on the Shajareye Tayabeh girls’ school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, killing at least 43 students and wounding 63 others, the Iranian state news agency Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Donald Trump attacked Iran after constantly vowing "no more wars" during his 2024 election campaign. Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images

“To the members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, the armed forces, and all of the police—lay down your arms or you will face certain death,“ Trump said in his early Saturday video message, sporting a white baseball cap emblazoned with “USA,” the same hat he was seen wearing when he arrived in Florida on Friday evening.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties,” Trump added. “That often happens in war.”

The move marks a dramatic escalation after weeks of rising tensions and failed nuclear talks.

Trump didn't bother with a tie as he told the public Americans could die in his unauthorized act of aggression against Iran. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump’s tensions with Massie have been rising as well. The Kentucky congressman and California Democrat Khanna have been spearheading efforts to force the Department of Justice to release all documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein. The DOJ has released more than 3 million files related to Epstein, but 3 million more are being withheld for various reasons.

Massie and Khanna’s Epstein Files Transparency Act—which Trump begrudgingly signed into law—directed the Department of Justice to release all its files connected to Epstein, who died in 2019, by Dec. 19, 2025.

Reps. Thomas Massie, Ro Khanna and Marjorie Taylor Greene have spearheaded the effort to get the files released—now, they are leading the dissent against Trump's Iran attack. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

The president has repeatedly referred to Massie as a “loser” and a “moron” and is endorsing his primary opponent, Ed Gallrein, in the race for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District.