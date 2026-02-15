GOP Rebel Humiliates Trump White House With Brutal New Nickname

Rep. Thomas Massie went nuclear on President Donald Trump over his handling of the Epstein files, branding the White House the “Epstein administration.”

Massie slammed Trump for “rubbing shoulders” with Jeffrey Epstein’s associates during an appearance Sunday on ABC News’ This Week, where he was discussing a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Attorney General Pam Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files.

“Donald Trump told us that even though he had dinner with these people in NYC and West Palm Beach, that he would be transparent,” Massie said. “But he’s not. He’s still in with the Epstein class. This is the Epstein administration.”

The Kentucky representative has been a vocal critic of Trump and his goons in recent months, particularly about their obfuscation around the late sex offender.

Massie ripped the Trump White House for covering up the Epstein files. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Massie co-authored the Epstein Files Transparency Act alongside Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna last July. When the act was passed into law, the Trump Administration was forced to release millions of documents collected in connection to the Epstein case. Still, the Justice Department has been under intense scrutiny after releasing only half of the 6 million documents and failing to redact Epstein’s survivors’ information.

Massie, 55, has been on the receiving end of MAGA’s ire since last June after Trump’s political machine launched a $1 million campaign against him. He said those trying to oust him from his seat are weaponizing their wealth and influence against him because of his push for the Epstein files.

Massie has repeatedly spoken out against the Trump administration for its handling of the Epstein files. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“The people who are funding the attacks against me, they may or may not be implicated in these files, but they were certainly rubbing shoulders with the people who are in these files,” he said. “They’re billionaires who are friends with these people and that’s what I’m up against in Washington, D.C.”

Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein’s crimes.

Trump, 79, has railed against Massie and endorsed his opponent. He slammed the representative as a RINO, or Republican in name only, in a 300-word Truth Social tirade in January.

Both Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein were associates of Donald Trump for years. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“I am asking all MAGA Warriors to rally behind Captain Ed Gallrein, the Candidate who is, far and away, best positioned to DEFEAT Third Rate Congressman Thomas Massie, a Weak and Pathetic RINO from the beautiful Commonwealth of Kentucky, a place I love, and won BIG, ALL THREE TIMES,” Trump wrote in part.

Massie responded to the president’s rant in a statement to The Daily Beast at the time.

Epstein survivors attended the House Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“This is apparently the third attempt to launch Ed Gallrein’s campaign; in fact this exact endorsement was posted weeks ago,” he said. “Failed candidate and Lindsey Graham donor Ed Gallrein couldn’t even win his home county in his last race and is poised to lose again.”