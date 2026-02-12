Trump Leaps To Bondi’s Defense With Wild Epstein Tirade

President Donald Trump has leapt to Pam Bondi’s defense amid MAGA calls for the embattled attorney general to resign following her astonishing meltdown during a Congressional hearing on the Epstein files.

In a 242-word tirade on Truth Social, the president declared Bondi’s bombastic performance on Wednesday as “fantastic” under what he said was “intense fire from the “Trump Deranged Radical Left Lunatics”.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

“Nobody cared about Epstein when he was alive, they only cared about him when they thought he could create Political Harm to a very popular President who has brought our Country back from the brink of extinction, and very quickly, at that!” added Trump, who is referred to in the files more than a million times.

“In fact, this attempt by the Democrats to take away attention from tremendous Republican SUCCESS is backfiring badly.”

The comments came after Trump’s handpicked chief lawmaker was hauled before the House Judiciary Committee to examine her department’s botched handling of the files, which included identifying Epstein’s victims while keeping the names of co-conspirators hidden.

Jeffrey Epstein abuse survivors stand in the audience as Attorney General Pam Bondi was cornered over whether she would apologize for the Justice Department's handling of the release of files and failing to redact victims' names. Alex Wong/Getty Images

However, instead of answering questions directly, Bondi spent much of the hearing yelling incredulously at lawmakers, sulking in her seat with arms folded, or sucking up to the president as Epstein’s stunned victims watched in the public gallery.

She also came under fire after lawmakers spotted her using flashcards filled with talking points, and flipping through a binder that appeared to show her department was tracking Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal’s search history on Epstein and his networks.

Pam Bondi used a binder full of prepared insults to lob at critics while refusing to answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein. Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

“The Dow is over 50,000 right now!” Bondi screamed bizarrely at one point under questioning from House Judiciary Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin.

“The S&P at almost 7,000, and the Nasdaq smashing records. That’s what we should be talking about!”

Bondi’s performance was immediately pilloried from both sides of politics, with a number of conservatives even calling for her to stand down.

“When the Attorney General of the United States is asked why she has prosecuted no one related to Jeffrey Epstein and this is her answer, she should be fired or resign,” said conservative radio host Erik Erikson.

“I don’t think we’re serviced as the American people by this kind of yelling,” pro-Trump commentator and podcaster Tim Pool, noting that “we are a nation of adult children.”

And Republican Thomas Massie, whose efforts forced the administration to release the files, told reporters: “She didn’t answer anything. She came here ready to talk about the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq, which seems kind of crazy to me.”

But Trump, however, hit back at Massie in his post, claiming he “made a total fool of himself... fighting aimlessly against a hopeless agenda of Hate and Stupidity.”

“AG Pam Bondi, under intense fire from the Trump Deranged Radical Left Lunatics, was fantastic at yesterday’s Hearing on the never ending saga of Jeffrey Epstein, where the one thing that has been proven conclusively, much to their chagrin, was that President Donald J. Trump has been 100% exonerated of their ridiculous Russia, Russia, Russia type charges,” he said.

“Actually, it is the SLIMEBALL Democrats, many of them big Donors and Politicians, that have been proven GUILTY!”

The hearing took place weeks after the Justice Department released more than 3.5 million heavily redacted new files relating to Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking networks.

But this was only about half of the six million documents the department reviewed, prompting renewed fears of a cover-up.

Trump, who has consistently claimed the files were a “hoax,” was initially featured about 5,300 times in the heavily redacted trove.

But after lawmakers were allowed to view un-redacted versions of the documents this week, the president’s name appeared more than a million times, suggesting there is much more the public does not know.

The ragtag group of MAGA influencers seen with the binders known as “The Epstein Files: Phase 1" in February. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

“I mean, there’s tons of redacted stuff,” Raskin told Axios in an interview.

“And [Trump’s] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it’s all over the place.”

Bondi, meanwhile, has come under fire from MAGA world ever since she claimed in February last year that the Epstein files were “sitting on my desk”—only to send out a memo in July declaring that “no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted” and “we did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties.”

She also enraged right-wing influencers after inviting them to a White House photo-op where they received binders of documents containing information that was essentially already in the public domain.