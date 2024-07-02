Ed Sheeran Calls All of London ‘Sketchy’ Despite Owning 22 Properties There

Ed Sheeran isn’t mincing words when it comes to his true feelings about London.

In a podcast interview with comedian Theo Von on his show “This Past Weekend” last week, Sheeran called the entire city “sketchy.”

He shared his sentiments after Von, who was visiting London, asked where the most “dangerous” part was.

“Here? I’d say every area of London. Literally, every area is sketchy,” Sheeran said.

“I think that you cannot be anywhere. It’s not like a segregated city. No, I mean the nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid shit. If you wander around with, I dunno, like a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a 200 grand watch, you are going to get robbed. But just don’t do that.”

Ironically, according to the London Evening Standard, the pop star owns 22 properties in England’s capital city but mostly uses them as rentals.

Sheeran, who was born in Halifax, now resides further southeast on a multi-acre property in Suffolk, per Architectural Digest.

Later in the conversation Sheeran did say that the Notting Hill area wasn’t too bad. This particular district of London was the backdrop for the 1999 Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant romcom of the same name.

In addition to sharing his thoughts on London, Sheeran also touched on politics during the more than 90-minute interview, namely Brexit aka the United Kingdom leaving the European Union in 2020.

“Brexit, I think that everyone has agreed that Brexit didn’t work, and I think there will be a time where we try and backtrack it a little bit and get back into Europe,” Sheeran said.

“I feel like the people that voted ‘leave’ now are like, ‘actually wasn’t the best idea,’” he added.