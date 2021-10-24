Ed Sheeran Has COVID-19 a Week After Meeting Prince William and Kate

Read it at People
Singer Ed Sheeran revealed Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19—a week after he mingled with Prince William and Kate Middleton at an awards ceremony. In an Instagram post, the 30-year-old—a proponent of the coronavirus vaccine—said he is “now self-isolating and following government guidelines” and would be promoting his fourth album remotely for the immediate future. “Apologies to anyone I've let down. Be safe everyone,” he added. Sheeran performed at the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards in London last Sunday and was seen chatting maskless with the royals and Emma Watson at the event.