CHEAT SHEET
B-DAY SAVINGS
Eddie Bauer Celebrates Its Founders Birthday With 40% Off On Every Order
Happy birthday, Eddie Bauer! The eponymous brand is celebrating its founder’s birthday by giving you 40% your entire purchase. Eddie Bauer has a plethora of fall-ready styles so you can get outside while the weather is somewhat tame. Or, stock up and prepare for the winter. Pick up winter weather staples like the Rainfoil Packable Jacket. It features a special water-resistant coating, breathable mesh lining, and it packs down into its own pocket. Grab it for $50 right now. Or hit the trails with the women’s Trail Tight Leggings, down to $54. These supportive leggings have angled side pockets, a Power Mesh waistband that won’t slip, and are made from moisture-wicking fabric that also has UPF 50+ sun protection. Whatever you pick up from this sitewide sale, you know you’re getting something that you’ll be keeping around for years to come. | Shop at Eddie Bauer >
