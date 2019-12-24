Eddie Bauer’s 50% Off Winter Sale Includes a Scouted-Favorite Jacket
So, it’s officially winter. That means bundling up and facing the elements. Eddie Bauer wants to make sure that you have everything you need to stay warm and stylish and that you save money while doing. Right now, the Winter Sale is here to help you deal with the cold with up to 50% off sitewide, including an extra 50% off sale items. We have a few suggestions if you don’t know where to start. The EverTherm Down Hooded Jacket is a favorite of Scouted-contributor Steven John, and you can get it on sale for $150 right now. Then there’s Scouted contributor Chyelle Dvorak, who swears by the Radiator Fleece Snap Mock Neck sweater, down to $30 during the sale. Whatever you plan to pick up from Eddie Bauer will keep you cozy all season and will last you for seasons to come.
EverTherm Down Hooded Jacket
Radiator Fleece Snap Mock Neck
