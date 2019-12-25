Eddie Murphy’s SNL Return Delivers Ratings Win
Eddie Murphy’s return to SNL for the first time in 35 years earned the show its biggest audience in two years, with almost 10 million viewers. The actor and comedian brought back some of his most well-known characters on last Saturday’s show, including Mr. Robinson, Gumby, and Buckwheat. Murphy was joined on stage during his opening monologue in a landmark appearance by Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Tracy Morgan. NBC, which airs the show, is No. 1 in audience viewers for the television season to date. In his opening monologue, Murphy mocked disgraced comedian and convicted sex offender Bill Cosby, saying, “If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in prison, even I would have took that bet,” adding, “Who is America’s dad now?” Cosby’s publicist Andrew Wyatt shot back at Murphy on Sunday, calling him a “Hollywood Slave.”